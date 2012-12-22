'Pi' To 'Lincoln' To 'On the Road': How Hollywood Adapted Unadaptable Books For The Screen

Photo: Warner Bros.

The Best Adapted Screenplay category is always the more crowded and competitive of the Oscar writing categories, but this year it feels as if the contenders should be judged the same way diving competitions are: with one score for how artful the film is, the other for the degree of difficulty.If that were the case, those D.D. scores would be off the charts for a few of this year’s adaptations, because a number of the year’s most notable films come from books that seem all but unfilmable.



In fact, “Cloud Atlas” author David Mitchell has used exactly that word, unfilmable, to describe his 550-page novel, which tells six different stories from six different eras in a mirror-image construction that begins in the 19th century, progresses to the distant future, then reverses course and ends on the same story with which it began.

But Andy and Lana Wachowski and Tom Tykwer, holed up in a rented Costa Rican house, turned those stories into colour-coded index cards and rearranged them in countless ways until they figured out how to turn that unfilmable novel into an enormous, messy, exhilarating film, with help from the likes of Tom Hanks and Halle Berry in multiple roles.

“Lincoln” screenwriter Tony Kusher took Doris Keans Goodwin’s “Team of Rivals” — a book about Abraham Lincoln in which less than five pages deal with the passage of the 13th Amendment — and turned it into a two-and-a-half hour film about that legislative struggle.

Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens and Guillermo del Toro started with “The Hobbit,” a 300-page children’s book, and somehow pumped it up into a three-part big-budget extravaganza à la the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, another three-part Jackson epic based on a far meatier book.

And Tom Stoppard wrestled the 800-plus pages of “Anna Karenina” into a script sturdy enough to withstand director Joe Wright’s last-minute decision to stage the whole thing in a decrepit theatre, while John McLaughlin took a non-fiction book about the making of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” and turned it into an entertaining yarn leagues removed from the style of the original.

A few more case studies from a year of high degree-of-difficulty adaptations: