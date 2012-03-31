How Hoarding Has Gone Digital

Mark Carter concedes that he’s a digital hoarder.



He estimates he has 24,000 MP3 files, 4,000 digital books, 2,000 CDs, 3,000 family photos saved on DVDs and at least 1,300 saved emails, including some from 20 years ago. “They’re great memory aids,” says the 42-year-old inventory manager at the Wal-Mart in Bloomington, Ill.

Click here to continue reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.