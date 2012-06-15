How Hipsters Play A Vital Role In Corporate Consumerism

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Common belief is that consumerism is sustained by big corporations and advertising. But according to a recent book, hipsters and countercultures help consumerism to thrive.



The system actually isn’t striving for conformity and needs a variety of people competing so it can sell stuff, says David McRaney, author of You Are Not So Smart: Why You Have Too Many Friends on Facebook, Why Your Memory Is Mostly Fiction, and Other Ways You’re Deluding Yourself

.

“(The system) loves diversity and needs people like hipsters and music snobs so it can thrive,” McRaney writes in the book. He gives the following example:

“Say there is this awesome band no one knows about except you and a few others. They don’t have a record contract or an album. You tell everyone about them as they build a decent fan base. They make an album that sells enough copies to allow them to quit their day jobs. Soon they have a huge fanbase and get a record contract and play on the Tonight Show. Now they’ve sold out. So you hate them….this brings us to a point. Competition among consumers is the turbine of capitalism.”

Having dissenting opinions on music, politics and clothes is just a way middle-class Americans fight for status, McRaney says. The only reason people buy independent albums, organic food or fair-trade cotton is because they want to seem better than others.

“You sold out long ago in one way or another,” he writes.

