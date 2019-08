Today, most Americans wouldn’t know what hippopotamus tastes like. This might not have been the case if the ambitious plan to import great numbers of hippos to the United States was implemented in the early 1900’s. Here’s the full story of how hippos almost became a staple of American dinner tables.

