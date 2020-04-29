Hilton unveiled its plan to keep hotel rooms clean post-coronavirus, and it includes ditching paper and pens and sealing doors closed with a sticker

Hilton Hilton plans to enhance its cleaning procedures to give guests peace of mind.

Hilton is boosting its cleaning protocols as travellers’ expecations for hygiene have evolved amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the hotel announced it is collaborating with Lysol maker RB and the Mayo Clinic to come up with a new set of guidelines.

Putting a door seal on cleaned rooms and removing pens and paper are among the standards under consideration.

Hilton is gearing up to welcome travellers post-coronavirus.

It announced on Monday a new initiative called Hilton CleanStay, partnering with Lysol maker RB and the Mayo Clinic on enhanced cleaning procedures for its hotels. On the same day, Airbnb announced optional cleaning methods that include a minimum of 24 hours between bookings.

The Hilton program was developed as travellers’ expectations for hygiene have evolved amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the exact details have not yet been decided, here are some of the features Hilton said it is considering:

Adding a sticker seal that would indicate to guests that no one had entered the room since a cleaning.

Performing extra disinfection of frequently touched items like light switches, door handles, TV remotes, and thermostats.

Removing pen, paper, and guest directory from guest rooms.

Evaluating cleaning procedures for fitness centres, possibly including closing them more than once a day and limiting how many guests can be inside at a time.

Cleaning common areas more often.

Adding disinfectant wipe stations for guests to use at entrances and in high-traffic areas, like at elevators.

Doubling down on its Digital Key contactless check-in technology.

Exploring new disinfection technologies, like electrostatic sprayers and ultraviolet light.

The hotel company added that all workers would receive personal protective equipment and additional cleaning training.

“Our first priority has always been the safety of our guests and Team Members,” Hilton president and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta said in a press release announcing the program. “Hilton CleanStay builds on the best practices and protocols we’ve developed over the last several months, allowing our guests to rest easy with us and focus on enjoying the unforgettable experiences we have to offer – while protecting our Team Members who are on the front lines of hospitality.”

Hilton has more than 6,100 properties under 18 brands around the world.

Are you a hotel employee who has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak? Contact this reporter at [email protected] to share your story.

