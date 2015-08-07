Hillary Clinton found a brilliant way to troll the Republican candidates during their big debate

Hillary Clinton isn’t on stage to defend herself, but she still managed to mock many of the candidates appearing in the first Republican presidential debates on Thursday night.

Clinton’s campaign set up a press filing room for reporters covering the debates at her headquarters in Brooklyn, New York. The walls of the room were covered with posters showing past statements from several of the Republican candidates praising Clinton.

There were quotes from frontrunner Donald Trump, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), businesswoman Carly Fiorina, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R).

Check out all five of the posters below.

