How Hillary Clinton survived one of the biggest scandals in American politics

Hillary Clinton is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. However there was a time when her husband’s scandal involving Monica Lewinsky was all anyone could talk about. Erin McHugh, author of “Political Suicide,” explains how she was able to recover from one of the biggest scandals in American political history.

