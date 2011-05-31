How High-End Urwerk Does A Steel Watch

The Urwerk UR-202S, aka the Hammerhead, also bears the name “Full Metal Jacket.” The Stanley Kubrick movie reference points to the fact that this Urwerk watch is the first this brand has offered with a metal bracelet. According to Urwerk, bracelets have been part of their plans for a while but for various reasons was never fully realised until now. Components are limited by manufacturing realities which can hinder designs concepts tremendously. Having said that, the UR-202S watch that comes on a bracelet is limited to only 50 pieces.



I first wrote about the Urwerk UR-202S Hammerhead Full Metal Jacket here when debuting it. You can click there for all the technical specs on the pieces. As a follow-up to that article, after seeing the watches hands on, I want to say that this is my favourite Urwerk watch of all time. Specifically the polished steel Urwerk UR-202S. There is something about this finish that frames the intricate details of the watch very well. Dark or black watches are great much of the time, but sometimes I prefer something a bit more airy and defined. That is this model. Furthermore, when coated in black (using AlTin in this case) the watch loses its contrast polishing. The black UR-202S is by all accounts a slick watch but it doesn’t have that polished and brushed mix of finishes. It is all one matte texture.

Read the rest of the story here…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.