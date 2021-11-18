Most people can’t buy a Birkin bag at an Hermès boutique. Here’s where they go instead.

Hermès Birkin bags are one of the most expensive and elusive bags in the luxury handbag world.

Many clients rely on resellers like Madison Avenue Couture, who sells brand new and rare Birkins.

We got a look inside Madison Avenue Couture’s collection, including a rare Himalaya Birkin.

Hermès Birkin bags are one of the most expensive and elusive bags in the luxury-handbag world. Many clients rely on resellers like Madison Avenue Couture, which specializes in collecting brand-new and rare Hermès handbags. Founder and CEO Judy Taylor showed us the rarest Birkin styles Madison Avenue Couture has in stock and shared which materials, sizes, and colors are the most popular.

