Some of the biggest hedge fund names are getting scorched

Some of the biggest names in the hedge fund space are off to a brutal start to 2016.

The average hedge fund fell 2.76% in January, according to data from Hedge Fund Research. Meanwhile, the S&P 500, a popular benchmark to compare performance, fell 5% in the first month.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the well-known names in the hedge fund space, according to recent press reports and performance data from HSBC.

Tiger Global Investments (Chase Coleman/ Scott Shleifer) : The $6 billion long/short equity fund, which has made bets in Netflix, Amazon, and JD.com, fell -14% in January, according to Reuters. The fund did well in 2015, ending up 6.8% while many others in the space suffered losses.

: The $6 billion long/short equity fund, which has made bets in Netflix, Amazon, and JD.com, fell -14% in January, according to Reuters. The fund did well in 2015, ending up 6.8% while many others in the space suffered losses. Glenview Capital Partners (Larry Robbins): The hedge fund, which focuses a lot on US healthcare, fell -13.65% in January. In 2015, Glenview was among the bottom performers after falling more than -18%.

The hedge fund, which focuses a lot on US healthcare, fell -13.65% in January. In 2015, Glenview was among the bottom performers after falling more than -18%. Marcato International (Mick McGuire): The activist hedge fund fell -12.10% in January. Marcato also fell -9.31% in 2015.

The activist hedge fund fell -12.10% in January. Marcato also fell -9.31% in 2015. Omega Overseas (Leon Cooperman): The long/short equity hedge fund fell -9.93 in January. The fund fell -10.43% in 2015.

The long/short equity hedge fund fell -9.93 in January. The fund fell -10.43% in 2015. Pershing Square International (Bill Ackman): The activist hedge fund, which makes a handful of large, concentrated bets, fell -9.3% in January. The fund fell -16.5% in 2015.

The activist hedge fund, which makes a handful of large, concentrated bets, fell -9.3% in January. The fund fell -16.5% in 2015. Third Point Offshore Fund (Daniel Loeb): The event-driven, value investing fund fell -3.4% in January. Last year, Third Point fell -1.2% in 2015.

Meanwhile, David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital rose 1.4% in January, according to Bloomberg. Last year, Einhorn’s fund was among the worst performers after losing -20.4%.

Of course, this business is a marathon, not a sprint. Anything can happen in the next 11 months.

Do you have hedge fund letters and performance data? Feel free to send to [email protected] We’ll be discreet!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.