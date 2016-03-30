9 scientific ways having a child influences your success

Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images.

If you’re looking for a straight-forward answer to the question of how having a kid will impact your success, you’ll be sorry to hear that it doesn’t exist.

Sure, your decision to become a parent could make your life utterly miserable and send your career careening into the abyss — then again, it could be the most fulfilling decision you’ve ever made and set you up to take on the world.

Simply put, it’s complicated — and in many ways, too subjective — and I doubt we’ll ever have a comprehensive, one-size-fits-all answer.

But hopefully these studies will begin to unpack the question a little and help us better understand the many factors at play.

