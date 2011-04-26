POLL: Are You Invested In Silver?

Silver soared to a new record high today, its rise attributed to everything from an increase in inflation fears, to worries over the U.S. dollar, to the actions of a particular bank.



While there may be no clear reason for the metal’s rise, it is now approaching $50. Check out its growth over the past year:

Photo: FinViz

The market for silver ETFs has boomed in near lock-step with the commodity’s rise in value. Note the huge growth in the market’s ETFs, as the price of the metal started to rise.

Photo: GFMS

Were you lucky enough to get in on silver’s spike? And if so, did you buy the real thing, or was an ETF your means of purchase?

