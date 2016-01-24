The blizzard has totally interfered with travel today -- here's how

Blizzard warnings remain in effect for more than 33 million people on the Eastern seaboard including the cities of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City, reports The Weather Channel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Philadelphia International Airport, and both of DC’s major hubs — Reagan National and Dulles International — have canceled all incoming and outgoing flights, reports The New York Times.

These canceled flights are expected to cause delays at other major hubs, including Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and Chicago’s O’Hare, according to Flightstats.com.

Megabus has canceled many East Coast routes on Friday and Saturday, while Greyhound has canceled most of its service between New York and Washington, as well as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and the surrounding region, reports The New York Times.

Motorists on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Breezewood and New Stanton have reportedly been stranded for hours, and a large stretch of the road was closed to all traffic at 7 a.m., reports CNN.

The I-75 in Kentucky continues to be backed up due to weather. Some motorists reported they had been stuck in the 35-mile long traffic jam for up to 19 hours, per CNN.

Winter Storm Jonas is expected to continue unloading snowfall throughout Saturday night in the affected region, reports The Weather Channel.

