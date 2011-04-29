It's Harder To Get A Job At McDonald's Than It Is To Get Into Harvard

Photo: lky525 via Flickr

To much fanfare, McDonald’s recently held a gigantic national job fair.They had advertised for 50,000 jobs, and ended up hiring 62K.



But what’s remarkable is how many people applied: According to CBS2Chicago, there were, wait for it… 1 million applicants, which means that your odds of getting a job were just 6.2%.

Meanwhile, Harvard’s acceptance rate is about 7%.

Obviously, there’s a lot of self-selection going on with Harvard applicants, but then, there are a lot of unemployed Americans who didn’t apply to McDonald’s, so there’s self-selection there too.

