Driving for Uber isn't free -- these are the top cities that make drivers pay big bucks

Biz Carson

In some cities, all it takes to become an Uber driver is a background check and a quick car inspection. In others, signing up to drive takes weeks to process and thousands of dollars.

In a new blog post, Uber’s research team looked at how different cities’ regulations affect how often drivers hit the road. Here’s the chart:

Uber summary plotUberNew York City requires the most time and money to become an Uber driver.

Even though New York City may be the most time-consuming and one of the most expensive places for Uber drivers to start driving, it’s generally easier to become an Uber driver in the US than Europe and Asia. Consequently, people are more likely to drive part time in the US, as they don’t have such high costs to make up: Uber found that more than 60% of drivers in the US use the app for less than 10 hours a week of work. In Asia, that number drops to 51%. In Europe, only 31% of drivers use the app for less than 10 hours a week.

Here’s how Uber has ranked 42 of its top cities around the globe, from most to least costly for drivers:

  1. New York City
  2. Paris
  3. Singapore
  4. Sao Paulo, Brazil
  5. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  6. Manila, Philippines
  7. London
  8. Mexico City
  9. Houston
  10. Las Vegas
  11. Dallas
  12. Los Angeles
  13. San Francisco
  14. Moscow, Russia
  15. Columbus
  16. Toronto, Canada
  17. Denver
  18. Sydney, Australia
  19. Seattle
  20. Washington D.C.
  21. Baltimore
  22. Auckland, New Zealand
  23. Portland
  24. Minneapolis-St. Paul
  25. Miami
  26. Philadelphia
  27. Baton Rouge
  28. Detroit
  29. Salt Lake City
  30. Chicago
  31. New Jersey
  32. San Diego
  33. Orange County
  34. Phoenix
  35. Boston
  36. Orlando
  37. Charlotte
  38. San Antonio
  39. Oklahoma City
  40. Indianapolis
  41. Austin
  42. Stockholm

