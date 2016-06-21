Driving for Uber isn't free -- these are the top cities that make drivers pay big bucks

In some cities, all it takes to become an Uber driver is a background check and a quick car inspection. In others, signing up to drive takes weeks to process and thousands of dollars.

In a new blog post, Uber’s research team looked at how different cities’ regulations affect how often drivers hit the road. Here’s the chart:

Uber New York City requires the most time and money to become an Uber driver.

Even though New York City may be the most time-consuming and one of the most expensive places for Uber drivers to start driving, it’s generally easier to become an Uber driver in the US than Europe and Asia. Consequently, people are more likely to drive part time in the US, as they don’t have such high costs to make up: Uber found that more than 60% of drivers in the US use the app for less than 10 hours a week of work. In Asia, that number drops to 51%. In Europe, only 31% of drivers use the app for less than 10 hours a week.

Here’s how Uber has ranked 42 of its top cities around the globe, from most to least costly for drivers:

New York City Paris Singapore Sao Paulo, Brazil Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Manila, Philippines London Mexico City Houston Las Vegas Dallas Los Angeles San Francisco Moscow, Russia Columbus Toronto, Canada Denver Sydney, Australia Seattle Washington D.C. Baltimore Auckland, New Zealand Portland Minneapolis-St. Paul Miami Philadelphia Baton Rouge Detroit Salt Lake City Chicago New Jersey San Diego Orange County Phoenix Boston Orlando Charlotte San Antonio Oklahoma City Indianapolis Austin Stockholm

