Here's how hackers can get around 2-factor authentication

One of the best ways to safeguard your accounts is by using something called two-factor authentication. But even that is not perfect. Kevin Mitnick, hacker and author of the book “The Art of Invisibility,” explains how someone might use social engineering to get your security code and gain access to your private information.

