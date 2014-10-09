Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Hired Martha Stewart's CEO

On Monday, Gwyneth Paltrow announced that she hired Lisa Gersh, the former CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, to be the new CEO of Goop— the actress’ lifestyle blog and weekly newsletter.

The announcement came just a few weeks after Stewart slammed Paltrow, saying, “She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.”

During Tuesday’s “Most Powerful Women Summit” with Fortune, Paltrow sarcastically replied to Stewart’s diss: “No one has ever said anything bad about me before! I’m shocked and devastated. I’ll try to recover.”

On a more serious note, Paltrow added, “If I’m really honest, I’m really psyched that she sees us as competition. I’m so psyched, I really am.”

Fernando Leon/Getty Images Lisa Gersh, left, the new CEO of GOOP who left Martha Stewart’s company after just six months.

But it appears Paltrow is having the last laugh with her most recent hire, Gersh — a savvy media-industry executive with over a decade of startup experience — “who left Stewart’s company early last year, after just six months at the helm, over disagreements with the veteran lifestyle guru about how to expand her business,” states Fortune.

Gersh ended up accepting the new job at GOOP over a home cooked meal at Paltrow’s home.

“Gwyneth invited me over to her house in LA for dinner, which she pulled off effortlessly,” Gersh told Fortune. Over “an amazing chicken stir-fry and salmon with hoisin sauce,” the two two entrepreneurial working mums brainstormed what Goop’s future might look like with Gersh at the helm.

Paltrow told her side of the story while speaking during Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women Summit” on Tuesday:

“When it started to become clear to me that we were becoming a business and having impact on other business, I was so lucky to meet Lisa through [fitness guru] Tracey Anderson. My first CEO was in London and I’m in L.A. so when we parted ways, he stayed on as an advisor but I was looking for someone here to help me take things to the next level. Lisa was over for dinner one night and she said she would take the job.”

“We have a lot of very exciting plans. GOOP is becoming this amazing collective of really bright, really fascinating women who I’m learning so much from,” added Paltrow. “We are small, but we’re growing. When I started GOOP, it was really just for myself and my friends. I didn’t forsee the community I was creating and the brand that I was unwittingly creating. I sometimes look back and think, ‘What was I doing?'”

In 2015, GOOP will be launching a line of “wardrobe basics” and other products with more established designers. They will also start selling ads.

As for the diss from Martha Stewart and other critics of an actress entering the lifestyle and tech space, Paltrow says:

“I think that when anybody criticises anyone, it’s more revealing about where they are in time and space than where you are. It’s usually a reflection of something else. At this point in my life, I don’t take it personally, I see it as a projection. If there’s ever anything that sticks I think, ‘Hm, maybe I’m holding this judgement against myself’ and I need to look at that. Sometimes I learn good things from criticism.”

Watch Paltrow’s full interview at Fortune’s summit below:

