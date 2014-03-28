Guys, This Is How You Should Shop For Spring

Inside Hook This is Danny, he can help you.

It seems like the long Siberia-like hellscape that was this winter will soon be over, so it’s time to pull off the layers and show some style.

There are two ways a man can do this, the right way and the wrong way.

A man can go shopping (in a store, online) picking up the random stuff he likes…

“These orange cuffed pants look cool. I like this blue seersucker blazer. I’ll take these grey wash jeans. A vintage Mr. T, tee. And a baseball hat.”

That is wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.

“More than anything it’s more like, you don’t need to go buying everything under the sun,” said Danny Agnew, New York editor at men’s lifestyle daily InsideHook. “Dudes need to think of each item as one piece of a greater whole. You can take 8 key pieces and incorporate them into your wardrobe.”

That is the concept behind InsideHook’s new Spring Style Issue. It’s got everything. Clothes, attractive ladies wearing 1 (really, just one) item of those clothes, and most importantly 8 pieces you can get right now and how you should wear them with everything else you already have.

You see gentlemen, when you shop you should be thinking about how to use new pieces from this season to compliment who you’ve been every season. The pieces should go with your overall sense of self.

You can even go out there a little — maybe pairing some brightly coloured sneakers with a suit. You just have to wear everything with confidence.

Take Agnew’s favourite look from the Style Issue for example (pictured below). It’s a grown up version of the baseball jacket from Gant. Obviously you can wear your baseball jacket with a t-shirt when it’s a little chilly, but since it’s made of suede, you can also pair it with something a little classier for an evening out.

“If you do it wrong, it’s all wrong, if you do it right it’s alllllriiighhhttt,” said Agnew.

Alright?

Here’s the jacket, straight from Inside Hook’s Style Issue.

