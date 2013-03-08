This Video Illustrates How Annoying It Will Be To Talk To Someone Wearing Google Glass

Kevin Smith

Google’s latest revolutionary product, Project Glass is supposed to change how users interact with information. 

The search giant has touted many features including getting directions, and speaking to send a message but it forget perhaps the most important feature, how it can help with dating.

The video we’ve embedded below is supposed to be a funny take on how Google Glass could improve a man’s dating life. It’s kind of funny in parts.

But what the video does do really well is illustrate how annoying it will be to talk to someone wearing a pair. Just imagine yourself in place of the girl.

Watch :

