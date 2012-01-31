How Groupon Is Trying To Save Katherine Heigl's Movie Career

After Katherine Heigl traded in her “Grey’s Anatomy” scrubs for “27 Dresses,” the actress is faced with “The Ugly Truth” of the current state of her film career.



After 2007’s box office success “Knocked Up,” Heigl has appeared in only five films—and we just listed the three most popular.

And thanks to Groupon, Heigl’s latest film, “One for the Money,” can ironically be seen by two people for less than the price of one ticket.

In some cities, the mark down to see Heigl as a gun-toting brunette in the crime comedy was up to 60 per cent off of original ticket prices.

But even with the Groupon deal, Heigl’s flick came in third at the box office over the weekend—falling behind Liam Neeson‘s “The Grey” which took the number one spot, and Kate Beckinsale‘s “Underworld: Awakening,” which has been in theatres for over a week.

But you know it’s a bad sign when the film studio won’t even screen the project early for critics.

This isn’t the first time Lionsgate, the studio responsible for Heigl’s latest starring vehicle, which currently has a 3 per cent rating on Rottentomatoes.com, has promoted their projects with a Groupon deal.

Last March, the studio also went the discount route with Matthew McConaughey‘s “Lincoln Lawyer,” which debuted in fourth place and earned $13.2 million at the box office.

“One for the Money” has made $11.8 million.

With zero films in the development pipeline for the actress, looks like Heigl should start saving up her “Money.”

