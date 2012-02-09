How Groupon Is Trying, And Failing, To Work With Ad Agencies

‘Lower your shields! We come in peace!’

Photo: Screengrab

Since July 2011, Groupon has had a full-time executive whose job is to persuade Madison Avenue to get on board with daily deals and include them in their clients’ regular branding campaigns.The problem is that no agency has yet signed on, according to Daniela Gorenstein, the director of agency development at Groupon. Gorenstein spoke with us at Business Insider’s recent Social Commerce Summit.



That’s not too surprising because in some ways Groupon is an enemy, not a help-meet, for agencies. (Why run an ad campaign when you can run a Groupon and see the sales results instantly?)

Gorenstein says agencies have been enthusiastic to hear Groupon’s pitch: “The reception has been great. It’s been — they’ve all been very interested to hear from me and very happy that I exist as a person, as a role, and as a function of the organisation because I think what it shows is that we are focused on the agency community and recognise how influential they are at creating those longer term strategic programs.”

Her job is to persuade agencies that running a Groupon can be part of a branding campaign, and that it also generates interesting data that clients may not otherwise know about their target consumers.

However, Gorenstein says, a lot of ad agencies still labour under a set of “myths” about Groupon, foremost being that it only does daily deals. “We’re talking about channels such as our products channel, which is Groupon Goods, our travel channel, which is Groupon Getaways, and then our live channel, which is Groupon Live, and then we have Now, which is our mobile platform. So how can we think about new ways to insert brands into the mix without talking about a Daily Deal? Is there a way to include the idea of more of a marketing program or advertising?”

Gorenstein knows the agency world well. She formerly worked at both Yahoo! and Digitas.

TOMORROW: A Q&A with Groupon’s Gorenstein about what Groupon can do for ad agencies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.