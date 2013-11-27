Here's How To Groom The 10-Day Beard That Women Find Sexiest

Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video A study recently conducted by the Evolution & Ecology Research Centre has taken the guessing game out of what beard style women prefer. We visited Astor Place Hairstylists, to get some tips on how to keep up the popular, yet subtly maintained 10-day beard. To learn more about the story behind this popular downtown Manhattan barber where celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Stephen Colbert and Channing Tatum are regulars, check out the feature length documentary by Karen Gehres, "Astor Barber All Stars." Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis

