How Grey's Anatomy Keeps On Going

rey’s Anatomy and Private Practice creator Shonda Rhimes opens up about polarising storylines, repetitive questions from fans on Twitter, and Grey‘s creative renaissance.



Ask Shonda Rhimes how her creation, Grey’s Anatomy, now in its seventh season, feels different from the early days and you get a very honest response.

“In the beginning, we were just trying to stay alive,” said Rhimes. “I had never written a television show before so everything felt like a great experiment… Now, I feel like we’ve gone from being the little upstarts to being the old veterans.”

That great experiment seems to have paid off.

Read the full article at The Daily Beast.

