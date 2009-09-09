Your Green Stimulus Dollars Are Making Japan And Europe Rich

You know all that money the government is spending to save the economy and the planet?



A lot of it is headed into the coffers of foreign corporations.

Why?

Because they’re the ones that know how to build most of the cool stuff your stimulus dollars are buying.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with that. World trade is good, and in a globalized world, the concept of “buying American” is increasingly ludicrous.

Bottom line: We’re getting a big boost of new jobs here in the US. But much of those stimulus profits are headed offshore.

