How Great Is It To Work At Twitter? This Hilarious Recruitment Video From 2012 Will Show You

Job-hunting site Glassdoor just released its list of the 25 companies with the best corporate cultures.

Given how tech companies shower their employee with perks, including free gourmet food, free laundry services, and free massages, it’s not surprising that tech companies dominate the list.

But one tech company did surprisingly well — even better than the king of corporate culture, Google. And that’s Twitter.

Our coverage of the list prompted Ben Slater, head of marketing for recruitment tech company Seed Jobs, to tweet us about Twitter saying, “Have you seen their 2012 recruitment video? Really great.”

He’s right. The video was so funny that it went viral. It’s been viewed more than 1 million times.

Our favourite bit, captured below: “Front-end engineers and back-end engineers.” But there’s all sorts of other inside jokes throughout.

The story goes that it was a hack-day project. The challenge was to come up with the best worst recruitment video of all time.

