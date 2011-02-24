These Are The Killer Ad Campaigns That Transformed Coca-Cola Into The World's favourite Soda

They Get It series is supported by CDW.
Photo: Coca-Cola Company
From the streets of Paris to the villages of Western Africa, Coca-Cola is everywhere.But when the drink was first introduced, it only sold 9 glasses per day (and one of its main ingredients was cocaine).
How did the little company from Atlanta become the world’s most popular soft drink? Great advertising had a lot do with it.
When businessman Asa Candler took over Coca-Cola, he transformed a great idea into a successful company.
Candler employed many innovative marketing strategies to do this, including the distribution of free samples and coupons. By letting people taste Coca-Cola for free, he easily turned them into loyal customers.
1906: Coke satisfies thirst during the Prohibition age by marketing itself as the best alternative to booze
When you think of Christmas, a chubby man in a red and white suit probably comes to mind. Coca-Cola helped create this modern image of Santa Claus.
Designed by Haddon Sundblom, St. Nick became an integral part of Coke's brand, representing the spirit of the holiday season: joy, generosity, togetherness.
In 1974, America had just come out of Vietnam, Watergate and a decade of political uncertainty. Coke embarked on a new campaign to revive the spirit of patriotism and subsequently become part of it.
The 'Look Up America' commercials showed iconic American images, like farmers and football players (and of course Coca-Cola), and declared that viewers should 'look up for the real things.'
In 1993, Coke embarked on ambitious marketing project with the 'Always Coca-Cola' campaign. It featured 27 different commercials that appealed to a specific audiences around the world. The diversity of the ads made it possible for the company to appeal to a wider range of consumers.
The most famous ad of the group, however, was one that featured animated polar bears sharing a coke under the Northern Lights. Polar bears became a classic symbol for the company and even appeared in commercials during the '94 Olympics.
2000: A new campaign uses local resources from all over the world to target a wide range of audiences.
