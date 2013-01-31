A Day Of Reckoning Looms For Chinese Agriculture

Photo: Waverly Advisors
Changing climate conditions, higher demand in Asia, and inefficient agricultural practices are likely to cause demand-supply imbalances for agricultural commodities.For China which has extremely inefficient farming practices this means it could take a hit as a net importer of grains.
In a presentation titled Macro Perspective: Hunger & Pride, Waverly Advisors gives an overview of Chinese grain demand and points out that in the long-run Beijing needs to increase crop yields per-acre ratio to build food security.
Thanks to Waverly Advisors for giving us permission to run this presentation.
