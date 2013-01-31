A Day Of Reckoning Looms For Chinese Agriculture

Mamta Badkar
Changing climate conditions, higher demand in Asia, and inefficient agricultural practices are likely to cause demand-supply imbalances for agricultural commodities.For China which has extremely inefficient farming practices this means it could take a hit as a net importer of grains.

In a presentation titled Macro Perspective: Hunger & Pride, Waverly Advisors gives an overview of Chinese grain demand and points out that in the long-run Beijing needs to increase crop yields per-acre ratio to build food security.

Thanks to Waverly Advisors for giving us permission to run this presentation.

Now look at why Chinese farmers are 40 times less productive than South Korean farmers...

