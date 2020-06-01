People in toxic relationships often don't realise they are being abused — here's how better government messaging can help break through

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Many victims don’t realise they are being abused.

Domestic violence cases are on the rise all over the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Being stuck indoors together can reveal toxic dynamics that may have been excused and brushed aside before.

Psychologist Perpetua Neo, who works with women who are recovering from abusive relationships, told Insider many people in abusive situations don’t even realise it.

She said there is a lot missing in the government messaging aimed towards helping victims, and a lot of it doesn’t break through.

It starts with tackling the fact victims have been trained through love bombing and gaslighting to blame themselves.

Being stuck inside with an abusive partner during lockdown is a terrifying, dangerous thing.

Some police forces are seeing “double-digit percentage jumps” in domestic violence calls during the coronavirus pandemic, and the World Health Organisation has predicted there will be 31 million new cases globally if lockdowns go on for six months.

The intense living situation and added pressures may reveal toxic dynamics that had been ignored before lockdown, because abusers often wear such charismatic, charming masks in public. It’s only behind closed doors they show their true selves.

However, many people who are in toxic relationships often don’t realise they are being abused. Even if they do sense something is wrong, it takes the average victim five to seven attempts to leave an abusive relationship.

Nobody chooses to be in an abusive relationship

Psychologist Perpetua Neo, who works with women who are recovering from abusive relationships, told Insider this is why it is vital government messaging breaks through.

“There are a lot of problems the governments need to address,” she said. “Otherwise they will second guess themselves, because they have already been trained to second guess themselves.”

She said emotional and psychological violence is particularly hard to recognise, “because you have no marks to prove it.”

“You can’t make the mental connection to yesterday’s abuse, so it’s very confusing,” she said.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Victims are conditioned to blame themselves.

Nobody falls into an abusive relationship on purpose. By love bombing their target with lavish gifts and compliments, abusive people get their partner to let down their guards. They essentially trick them into thinking they have met their soul mate.

Then, they start the devaluation stage by intermittently insulting, degrading, and manipulating their victim. They gaslight them with blatant lies as a way to warp their sense of reality. The victim knows their partner was perfect at the beginning, so they blame themselves for the downfall of the relationship.

“They believe it’s their fault that the beautiful honeymoon period has disappeared,” said Neo. “They must have done something wrong because they know this [person] can be nice. They weren’t dreaming it.”

Victims are conditioned to believe everything their partner says. They’re often made even more helpless because they have been manipulated into isolating away from their friends and family.Through trauma bonding, and having nobody left, they are likely to explain away even the most severe abusive behaviours.

During the pandemic, they might be even more lenient, blaming their partner’s aggression and cruelty on stress and anxiety. So simply stating there is help and advice out there for victims of abuse is not enough.

Breaking the cycle

“It should begin with how most victims don’t know they are being abused, or they have been trained to blame themselves,” she said. “And then we can help people to recognise the traits of a psychopath or narcissist. You think this is the stuff of fiction, but it’s not.”

After laying out some of the ways people get swept up by their abusers, Neo said it’s important to emphasise it is not the victim’s fault. Then the messages should focus on how it is possible to walk away from the relationship, heal and become stronger.

“Government has to send messages like, ‘We believe you, you will be safe, your children will be OK, your children will get an education, and we will get justice for you,'” Neo said. “If you have all these components in mind, people will feel a lot safer psychologically to do something about it.”

We want to be able to reach victims before they are at a breaking point, Neo said. This can only happen by noticing the red flags early on, such as a lack of respect for boundaries or a massive sense of entitlement.

Many of Neo’s clients were in abusive relationships for many years, sometimes decades, and that damage is hard to undo. It would be much better if survivors could recognise and halt the cycle of self-blame quicker so that they can truly break free and move on.

“We need to help them understand this self-blame helps propel abuse forward, and they normalize it because it’s what they have been trained to do,” Neo said. “But if you continue to keep blaming yourself, it’s almost like that abuser is still there and he’s still winning.”

