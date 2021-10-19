A Goop sex expert demonstrates how she and her partner have simultaneous full-body orgasms without taking off their clothes

Erika embraces Damon after he discovers his energetic ‘erotic blueprint.’ Courtesy of Netflix

The new series “Love, Sex, and Goop” follows couples working through issues in unconventional ways.

One couple learns they have “energetic erotic blueprints” meaning energy around them turns them on.

In episode 2, they watch a sex expert demonstrate full-body orgasms from that energy alone.

In episode 2 of the upcoming Netflix series “Love, Sex, and Goop,” somatic sexologist Jaiya helps a couple better connect in the bedroom by understanding their “erotic blueprints.”

The blueprints, created by Jaiya, describe how different people are most aroused: By anticipation (“energetic”), engagement of all senses (“sensual”), traditional depictions of sex (“sexual”), taboos (“kinky”), or all of the above (“shapeshifter”).

It turns out the couple, Damon and Erika, are both energetic – and Jaiya brings in her partner, Ian, to demonstrate just how powerful that pairing, with practice and intention, can be.

“I mean seriously, if you can get that type of connection with the person you already love, what more is there?” Erika said after the demo.

Jaiya appears to orgasm with Ian’s hands only over her body, but not touching it

Jaiya lies on a table with a blindfold (“I don’t want people to think I’m cheating,” she says), while Ian “grounds” her by placing one hand on her pelvis and another near her heart.

Ian helps Jaiya orgasm without touching her while Erika and Damon look on. Netflix/Screenshot

Then, he raises his hands, swirling them above Jaiya’s body to work with the energy she’s apparently giving off. Jaiya continues to breathe faster, arching her body along with Ian’s movements until she shudders with what appears to be a full-body orgasm.

At this point, Ian is shaking and breathing faster too – picking up on her energy, Jaiya says.

“To me it really looked like a magician and his assistant, except her energy is real,” Damon told the camera. “He is completely in tune with her body and she is completely aware of her body. It’s like, ‘Ok that’s where I want to get to.'”

Next Jaiya and Ian seem to orgasm together without taking their clothes off

Jaiya and Ian then demonstrate a mutually pleasurable experience. Remaining fully clothed, she wraps her legs around him while he stands and she sits.

“First I’m going to drive the energy down into my genitals so I’m getting a little bit of turn-on there,” Jaiya says. “You can be in intercourse or not in intercourse with this, and then we can start to move together.”

Ian and Jaiya appear to climax together. Netflix/Screenshot

The pair embraces and syncs their breathing, which becomes faster and more intense. Then, they both stop breathing and drop their heads before simultaneously shuttering with what looks like orgasm.

“If you can actually get to a heightened spiritual emotion physical level with your lover, jackpot!” Erika says.

“Love Sex and Goop” airs on Netflix on October 21.