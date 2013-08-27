How Google's Self Driving Car Sees You

Google gave Huffington Post tech reporter Bianca Bosker an up close look at one of its self-driving cars.

She writes, “Google won’t let people take photos inside their self driving car. But here’s the pic it took of me!”

Self-driving cars seem like an insane idea until you see photos like these, which remind you that radar can see in 360 degrees — all at the same time.

