How Google’s Maps App for iPhone Hurts Nokia

Apple isn’t the only company that should feel nervous about Google’s release of a new maps app for the iPhone. Nokia may have lost whatever chance it had to get iPhone owners hooked on its mapping service.



Just hours after the Google Maps app was released Wednesday night, it skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot on Apple’s list of most downloaded free apps, with thousands of five-star reviews. Nokia’s maps app, Here, got a lot of buzz when it came out in November, but a majority of users rated it one star.

