How Googlers Can Double Their Salary And Options

We’ve got a nifty career-boosting trick for Google employees! In the middle of our post on Facebook’s recruiting problems, there’s this tidbit:



Sources familiar with the company’s practices say Google will sometimes double an employee’s salary and stock to keep them from going to Facebook.

That’s right. If you’re a talented engineer, “rock star” designer, competent product manager or rain-making sales whiz at Google, all you have to do to double your compensation is land an offer for a job at Facebook.

Considering Twitter just hired Doug Bowman, Google’s top designer, and Pankaj Gupta, an algorithms expert Google (GOOG) wanted to hire, we think getting an offer from that microblogging startup might have the same effect on a Google employee’s compensation.

