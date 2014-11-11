Everything You Need To Know About Building A Wildly Successful Company From Google's Ex-CEO In A 3-Minute Video

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt teamed up with former SVP of product Jonathan Rosenberg earlier this year to write a management book about building Google into a $US300 billion company called “How Google Works.”
The duo put their key advice together into a giant presentation, but they have now also released a video version, and it only takes 3 minutes and 16 seconds to watch.
“It took Jonathan Rosenberg and me a decade of experimentation and reflection to come up with the rules we captured in How Google Works,” Schmidt writes on Google+. “With this video, you can learn the key points in about three minutes. I guess things really are speeding up in the Internet Century!”
Essentially, companies need to attract smart and creative employees and create an environment where they can thrive.
Check it out:
