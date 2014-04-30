12 Incredible Ways Our World Will Change If Google Gets Its Way

Google likes to work on things that no one else is working on.

If run well, Google CEO Larry Page sees corporations like Google as being an agent of change.

Google has already changed the way we acquire information with Search, it’s changed how we consume media content with the Chromecast, and it’s already changing how we consume information with Glass.

Google is also known for its moonshot lab, where it works on experimental products that may or may not come to fruition.

Thanks to Google's driverless car experiment, we may be on the verge of reducing the number of traffic fatalities a year. The cars have already been able to master driving on freeways, but Google has since announced that its test cars can handle city streets with pedestrians. Google X also tinkered with the idea of a hoverboard. It considered using magnets to keep the hoverboard aloft, but since magnets tend to shift polarities, the hoverboard would constantly flip over. The team considered using other materials, but ultimately decided it would be way too expensive, especially for a product that would only mildly affect society and the economy. Google CEO Larry Page has even thought about creating aerial bikeways with the hopes of encouraging more people to bike. 'It looks totally crazy,' Page said in a recent TED talk. Google isn't working on that particular thing, 'but it gets your imagination going.' Google also hopes to tackle ageing and even death with the launch of its new startup, Calico. 'Calico' is short for 'California Life Company.' Google Glass is bringing humans closer to technology than ever before. This year, Virgin Atlantic began testing the use of Glass as a means of checking in passengers at the airport. But for those who are too cool for glasses, Google is also working on a pair of smart contact lens. The idea here is to help diabetics track glucose levels. Meanwhile, a patent application recently surfaced that details how Google could add sensors and a micro-camera to the surface of a contact lens. Project Loon is Google's attempt to bring Internet access to the entire world. The goal is to use these balloons to provide Internet access to the two-thirds of the world living without it. Project Ara is the search giant's ambitious modular smartphone concept designed exclusively for 6 billion people. With Ara, people can customise basically every aspect of their smartphone. TL;DR You can kiss expensive phone upgrades goodbye. An elevator to space could change space travel, but Google reportedly hit a wall in its development due to material limitations. Still, who's to say Google won't give it another shot? Google is working on a slew of smart wearable technology. Back in March, Google announced its plans to bring Android to smartwatches through a new project called Android Wear. Google Fibre aims to provide Gigabit Internet speeds. Google's ultra-high-speed Internet service Fibre could allow us to consume information at speeds never before seen. Google also seems to have its eyes on making shooting landscapes easier. Back in 2013, Google was a granted a patent for a walking stick with a camera embedded inside. People climb up the Hundskopf mountain in the Karwendel rocks during a warm autumn day in the Austrian village of Gnadenwald September 3, 2013. Google isn't the only one looking to the future ... What the home of the future will look like >>

