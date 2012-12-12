How Google Changed Through The Years

Google’s original premise was to be a super simple, stripped down search engine.
It became famous for delivering 10 highly accurate blue links on a white screen. It also had a playful “I’m Feeling Lucky” option that would take you straight to a web page.
As the company has grown in ambition, so too have its search results.
While it’s possible to get just 10 links, it’s rare. Google’s search results have gotten more and more bloated over time.
As Google has decided to take on the world in just about everything — social networking, mobile phones, mapping, TV/video — its search results have gotten more and more loaded.
We’re walking you through all the changes here.
(A special thanks to Danny Sullivan, who took screenshots of some Google search changes in 2007 for Search Engine Land and posted the images to Flickr under a Creative Commons licence.)
On September 11, 2001, Google put links right on Google.com to news stories. At the time this was controversial inside the company.
In 2008, Google advertised its first Android phone right on Google.com. This was a change of pace because it always said it would keep Google.com free of ads.
In 2009, Google started to play with Social search results, leaning on data in Gmail and Friendfeed.
Then, in June 2011, Google built a real social network, Google+. This would change its search results considerably.
Here's another change. When you search for someone, you get this big box of information on him or her.
Google is a lot less shy about putting an ad on Google.com now. Look at this giant, interactive ad for the Nexus 7 that ran this year.
And here, finally, is what Google search can look like nowadays. Check out what a mess it can be. You have the search results, but you also have this giant box taking up half the page on the right side.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.