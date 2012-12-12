How Google Changed Through The Years

Google’s original premise was to be a super simple, stripped down search engine.



It became famous for delivering 10 highly accurate blue links on a white screen. It also had a playful “I’m Feeling Lucky” option that would take you straight to a web page.

As the company has grown in ambition, so too have its search results.

While it’s possible to get just 10 links, it’s rare. Google’s search results have gotten more and more bloated over time.

As Google has decided to take on the world in just about everything — social networking, mobile phones, mapping, TV/video — its search results have gotten more and more loaded.

We’re walking you through all the changes here.

(A special thanks to Danny Sullivan, who took screenshots of some Google search changes in 2007 for Search Engine Land and posted the images to Flickr under a Creative Commons licence.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.