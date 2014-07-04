This Successful Startup Founder Helped Create Google Street View When He Was 14

Today, Google uses its fancy camera-equipped Google Maps Street View cars to capture real-life images of cities for its navigation service.

But in the old days, Google had to bolt cameras to the tops of cars using plywood — a job that was delegated to one young intern in particular, according to one ex-Googler’s account.

Iain McClatchie, who worked as a camera technician lead for Google between 2006 and 2012, recently detailed his experience helping build Google Street View in a lengthy post on his personal blog.

In that account, he mentioned how a young intern helped Google bolt cameras to a plywood board that was attached to the top of a car. These cameras captured some of the first images for Google Street View.

That intern was then 14-year-old Elliot Kroo, the founder and head of engineering at car rental app GetAround. He interned at Google as a software engineer between 2005 and 2008, and claims that he was the youngest intern to ever work at the company.

During his time at Google, Kroo worked on some back end technology that powers Google Maps, including creating a dashboard for tracking coverage of a particular geographic region. He also developed a Google Maps clone in order to demo new proposed features for the application, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Soon after interning at Google, Kroo worked for a company called AppJet Inc., which creates a tool for building simple web applications. The company was acquired by Google in 2009.

GetAround won TechCrunch Disrupt in 2011, and Business Insider included Kroo on its list of 26 Up-And-Coming Tech Entrepreneurs You Need To Watch in 2012.

