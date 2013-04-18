Google Exec Reveals Secrets To Its Brilliant, Tear Jerker Ads

Wang, determined to 'do good things that matter,' was inspired when journalist Dan Savage made his epic 'It Gets Better' video following an epidemic of suicides by gay teens across the country.

Not only did what Wang calls 'Gayglers' (gay Google employees) make videos themselves, but Google decided to make its own ad about the campaign that was heavily promoted.

'We advertised it on YouTube right by when people searched for things about suicide,' Wang said. And then the ad went on TV.

While Wang first wanted to run the spot during 'Glee,' he took Savage's advice that that was preaching to the choir. Instead, the ad ran during WWF and Monday Night Football.

Wang recalls a comment on the YouTube (yes, he reads the comments) about a guy who was watching football with his dad. After his father saw the commercial, he turned to his son, put his arm around his shoulder, and told him, 'Son, whatever you are, I love you.'

'I'm not even gay,' the commenter continued, 'but I thought it was really cool.'