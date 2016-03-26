This is how Google annihilates hard drives it doesn't need anymore

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s hard to get a look inside Google’s famous data centres — you’ll need a security clearance, and there are iris scanners to make sure you can’t get in if you don’t have it. But Google has been pushing its cloud platform to new customers recently, so it released a fascinating 8-minute video that gives us a peek inside a data center.

There’s a lot of interesting tidbits in the video, but my favourite part is around the 5:00 minute mark, where you can see Google’s massive hard drive shredder — basically, a wood chipper for data storage — tearing through a hard drive that had outlived its useful life.

The video is in 360 degrees, so you can watch it on your phone with or without a Google Cardboard virtual reality headset, or you can simply watch it above on your computer and use your mouse to click around the space.

