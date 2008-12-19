How Google Deals With A Recession (GOOG)

It’s been fun to watch Google deal with what some are saying will be a disappointing Q4 in the face of a global economic crisis.



The company simply won’t quit. Today, for example, Google put ads in the search suggest box. Like most of the search engines, Google suggests search results even as users type their queries. Unlike the other search engines, Google is now suggesting ads, too.

Smart — and typical of the company so far this quarter as it tries to eke out every last bit of revenue.

Since Q3 ended — and the entire economy collapsed — Google has:

Put its ads on Google Images, News, Finance for the first time.

Created new types of ads for Google Maps.

Launched YouTube search ads.

Introduced ads for the iPhone and G1

Allowed parked-domains to serve AdSense ads.

Crammed 75% more ads on search results pages.

Opened itself first to beer and wine sellers and then later, hard liquor merchants too.

Even put some of its New York office space up for subleasing.

Google’s also quickly moved to trim costs, cutting contractors, travel and food. The company also essentially did away with its 20% rule, and now demands engineers work on things that will make money for the company and benefit shareholders.

Google gets a lot of criticism for the aura of genius with which it presents itself, especially given that its only money-making product was invented by Bill Gross’s Overture, it benefits from users who are too lazy to try new search engines, and its product marketing is weak.

But as the world seems to slide inexorably toward a depression, give Google credit for not waiting to scramble. The newfound discipline will be healthy for the company over the long term.

