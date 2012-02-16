How Google Apps May Soon Let Salespeople Stalk You

Photo: Flickr/nataliej

Imagine sitting at an airport gate knocking out some work before you board and someone approaches you, calling you by name. You are now cornered by a salesperson who has been trying to reach you.Ick!



Such a service will soon be coming, says Google’s Amit Singh. Singh joined Google about a year ago as vice president of International Sales for Google’s enterprise business. He came from Oracle.

He explained the new location function in a recent interview in Fortune. When asked what’s next for Google Apps, Singh described:

Imagine you’re at an airport and based on your social graph you know that at the next gate there’s someone you’re in touch with through work. We’re moving from asking the system to do something for you to the system suggesting and assisting you. You can do a lot with location for enterprise users — you’ll see some product launches in this area. We have calendaring and tasks and email, and you’ll see us deeply integrating the people side of it. Google+ and Google Apps are coming closer and closer together. You now know where someone is and you know how they’re connected to someone else. So your phone could prompt you to go introduce yourself. This has implications to sales.

That’s perhaps good for the salesperson, but not so much fun for the person being stalked.

See also: THE TRUTH ABOUT ONLINE PRIVACY — Who Cares?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.