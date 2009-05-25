How Google And Craigslist Pushed Newspapers Off A Cliff

Here are two charts from Pew that pretty much explain all you need to know about why newspapers are in so much trouble.



The first shows newspaper classifieds revenue from 1980 to 2008. The revenues peaked in 1999, recovered slightly in 2004, and then plummeted after 2005. This makes sense, because the second chart shows how the use of online classifieds sites like Craiglist, eBay and Amazon doubled between 2005 and 2009. We also think the plummet has a lot to do with the explosive growth of Google’s search advertising business.

