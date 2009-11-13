How To Set Up Your Own Gold Mine

Gold’s over $1,100 an ounce now! So it’s time to go find some.

This is a primer on how to set up a gold mine on a pristine mountaintop in, say, Peru. With a few dollars and a craving for many more, you can dig money out of the ground and wreck the environment for years to come.

A report in Peru’s El Comercio (via Inca Kola) newspaper recently revealed an increase in gold mining in the region. The once lush jungles in Madre de Dios now stand denuded due to years of deforestation and mining.

Together with the extraction of tons of soil from the ground, the side-effects of mining include building roads through pristine areas to mining camps, the immense fuel consumption of the operation, and the destruction of the ecosystem.

And ever since the price of gold has soared due to the global financial crisis, mining activity has increased in nations like Peru. So what are you waiting for?

…with a stash of gold underneath. The days of the Gold Rush when gold nuggets could be easily panned for are no more. Most rich veins of gold have been exhausted, pushing prospectors to frontier forests to look for the metal.

content=”Prospectors clear away large swathes of land to begin the process of extracting rock. Deforestation is just the first step.

Gold is found in small amounts, only about 10 grams per ton of rock. To recover it, miners blast open holes into the ground to form open-pit mines. From there, they excavate ore.

Deforestation has called the splintering of once large swathes of forests in developing nations. In Central America, 87% of forests are threatened; in Africa, 77%, according to the World Resources Institute. About 27% and 12% of this threat comes from activities related to mining.”

content=”Opening up the ground exposes heavy metals and sulfur compounds that are better kept locked away in the earth.

A single gold wedding band requires about 2.8 tons of earth to be excavated. The contaminated waste remains, and rainfall over the metal-rich rock causes acidic slush.

Acid mine drainage pollutes the environment with heavy metals and remains long after the mine has closed down.”

content=”Water is an essential for mining gold.

The powdery ore is mixed with water to create slurry, from which gold is isolated. Mines consume so much water that the water table gets affected. In Nevada, the gold mines drink more water than the people who live there.

The water source will likely soon be polluted from the harmful chemicals–cyanide or mercury–used in the extraction process.”

content=”In the jungles of Peru, illegal artisanal gold mining using mercury has emerged as a leading threat to the ecosystem.

Mixing mercury with the slurry allows gold to be extracted from ore. The slurry is often dumped into the ground, and getting rid of the metal from the environment is difficult. Since 2006, mercury imports doubled in Peru, since two to three grams of mercury is needed for every gram of gold produced.”

content=”Mining companies prefer to use cyanide to extract gold from ore.

The chemical is sprayed on crushed ore to separate the gold, and it leaches into the environment and stays there for years. It also gets into the water supply and affects wildlife and human health.”

Sell your gold for a profit. The Yanacocha Mine in Peru is the most productive and had produced $7 billion worth of gold by 2005, according to Frontline.

