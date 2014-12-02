Here Are All The Ways The World Uses Gold

Economists constantly argue about gold.

Some believe that gold doesn’t serve any purpose, and therefore doesn’t have any intrinsic value.

Others claim that hoarding gold is a legitimate way to safely store wealth, and prepare for economic troubles.

But, believe it or not, there’s a place for gold in the real world, too.

Below is the World Gold Council‘s updated table breaking down how gold has been used through Q3 2014.

It has uses in electronics and other industrial applications. It’s interesting to note that gold has a significant role in dentistry.

Overall, the World Gold Council found the quarter saw a “generally subdued quarter for the gold market” with jewellery demand slightly down year-over-year. However, investment demand in gold increased by 6% and Central Banks added 92.8 tonnes.

Check it out.

