Here's How The World Actually Uses Gold

Gold sceptics often warn that the yellow metal has no intrinsic value.



But that’s a bit of an exaggeration.

In addition to its use in jewellery, gold has many practical real world uses too.

The folks at U.S. Global Investors put together this slideshow to illustrate some of the uses of gold.

Thanks to U.S. Global Investors for allowing us to feature this presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.