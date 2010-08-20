How One Startup Had Millions In Funding And 100,000 Users -- And Still FAILED

Photo: dirk_pepperd via Flickr

Brad Hargreaves and Matthew Brimer took the stage at last night’s Founders @ FAIL NYC meetup to share the most raw moments of their major entrepreneurial failure.By all accounts, their startup, GoCrossCampus, should have succeeded.



The New York Times wrote, “The game, a riff on classic territorial-conquest board games like Risk, may be the next Internet phenomenon to emerge from the computers of college students.”

The five founders had $1.6 million in funding, more than 100,000 users, and over 100 institutions participating.

But they still failed.

How?

“We’re not blaming this on anyone,” Hargreaves confessed. “We f*cked this up ourselves.”

GoCrossCampus was not Brad Hargreaves' first startup. A member of the undergraduate Entrepreneurial Society, he began a company that purchased Yale's unwanted antiques for dirt cheap and resold them online. 'We'd buy the school's junk for $50 and sell it for $800 to $1,200.' Proud of his profits, Brad encountered the founder of Honest Tea and tried to brag. 'He looked at me scornfully,' Hargreaves recalls 'and said, 'You don't have a a company, you have a job.' Hargreaves pondered what this could mean. He finally concluded, 'Real companies get venture capital!' This became his mission, and his curse, for GoCrossCampus. One of GoCrossCampus' fatal errors was having the wrong priorities. 'We raised $300K for our seed round from New York VCs,' Brimer explains. 'Four months later, we raised $300K more. And four months after that, we raised another $300K, and four months after that, another $300K.' 'Eventually,' he recalls, 'we had $1.2 million in verbal notes and $1.6 million total, but we didn't really get anywhere. We were aiming for what we thought we needed to raise the next round.' 'You're supposed to have 12 months outlook, but we were developing for now, and just right now,' Brimer continues. 'We had a team of developers that could have done anything. Some of our guys have gone on to do really great things. But there was no product direction.' Hargreaves and Brimer's company felt pressure to release the product before it was ready. 'One idea is to release early and often,' Brimer explains. 'Looking back, many things felt so damn rushed.' The GoCrossCampus team was on a strict timeline based on collegiate semesters. Students weren't likely to play their game during winter or summer breaks, so fall seemed like the logical time to launch. GoCrossCampus raised venture capital during the summer of 2007 and prepared to launch the following school semester just a few months later. 'We did launch by that fall, but the product suffered,' Brimer says. 'We had 1000 active users per day but had to shut down the site right around Thanksgiving. Our servers couldn't take it.' The site remained down for six weeks, and Brad was named, 'the most hated student on Yale's campus.' 'When you have college rivals pitted against each other, users will refresh the hell out of your page and totally fuck up your product!' Brimer exclaims. 'We should have spent the fall working on the project and then launched in the spring.' Many testers were family and friends, making feedback personal and difficult The five GoCrossCampus founders were users of the product. And many of the other users were family and friends. This made taking feedback and getting criticism all the more difficult, and personal. 'When someone would give us feedback, it wasn't just a random user. It would be our family and our friends. Critics were all around us,' the duo explains. This made user complaints that much harder to ignore, which hurt the company's productivity. According to Hargreaves and Brimer, GoCrossCampus had a few founders too many. 'We had five co-founders. Four of us were from Yale and one was from Columbia,' Hargreaves explains. 'We definitely learned that five people trying to run a company is too many.' Matt pipes up. 'We had too many chefs in the kitchen.' 'Every startup needs to make decisions with a certain level of risk,' Hargreaves elaborates. 'But with five people, every meeting was like a board meeting.' Decisions were analysed by too many people, and it made the company counter-productive. GoCrossCampus received the kind of promotion on campuses that many brands dream of. 'People would go down their dorm hallways and ask, 'Hey, are you on GoCrossCampus?' Schools had direct incentives to gather more players. It made their teams stronger.' Brimer refers to these game advocates as 'sneezers,' people who spread the word and get it to catch on. As a result of these 'sneezers,' the company found themselves easily getting into school email blasts and quickly grew to 100K+ users. But with such growth, the GoCrossCampus team struggled to hone in on one target market. 'There were two types of people playing the game,' Brimer says. 'There were casual users, and then there were really dedicated users.' The problem, Matt and Brad found, was that the product was built for one, not both types of people. 'The platform was a little difficult to understand if you were just getting started or didn't use it regularly,' Brimer admits. ' By going after both a large number of casual users and dedicated users, our product fell somewhere in between. We should have gone for one market.' The 2007 social web was much different than it is now. Facebook was just beginning to catch on, and a lot of founders believed that growing a user base should take precedence over making money. GoCrossCampus was guilty of this, and they found themselves being forced by VCs to shift priorities in the middle of their execution. 'We thought we'd get users, and then figure out money later,' Hargreaves explains. 'That was absolutely wrong.' 'We built the site to maximise players, not revenue, and we were forced to pivot our thinking in the middle of it all.' The GoCrossCampus team soon realised that college kids were hard to monetise. 'College kids might still have access to their parents' credit cards, but they have very little disposable income,' Brimer explains. 'And the money they do have is spent on booze, clothes, and more booze.' Startups are like Anna Karenina 'Startups are like Anna Karenina,' Hargreaves claims. 'The first sentence of Tolstoy's book says, 'Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.'' Hargreaves translates, 'You can only discover the reasons for unhappiness by looking at a lot of unhappy couples and figuring out the one or more reasons why they are unhappy.' He believes the same can be applied to startups. 'You could paraphrase Tolstoy to say 'Successful startups are all alike; every failed startup failed in its own way.' There are many factors that cause startups to fail...and you can discover these reasons by looking at lots and lots of failed startups.' In the end, GoCrossCampus ran out of money and tried to sell their assets. 'Looking back, if I had known then what I know now, I'm not sure it would have changed anything,' Hargreaves admits. But he and his partners have certainly learned a lot from the hardship of failing. Check out how other some companies have messed up... 10 Major Marketing Disasters >

