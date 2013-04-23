Tour The Baltimore Factory Where GM Is Building Motors For Its New Electric Car [PHOTOS]

General Motors is getting ready to roll out the Chevrolet Spark EV, the all-electric car it is bringing to the market this summer for under $25,000 (after a $7,500 federal tax credit).



While the Spark is built in South Korea, GM decided to built its motors in the United States, at a brand new facility at its plant in Whitemarsh, Baltimore.

The Spark EV is billed as a city car, with a 0 to 60 mph time of under eight seconds. GM has not announced its range yet, but it promises the ability to charge its battery up to 80% in just 20 minutes.

For the opening of the new facility, GM invited us down to Baltimore to see how its employees and a fleet of 27 robots build the motors that will power the new Spark.

