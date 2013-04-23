Tour The Baltimore Factory Where GM Is Building Motors For Its New Electric Car [PHOTOS]

Alex Davies
gm general motors electric car plant baltimore

General Motors is getting ready to roll out the Chevrolet Spark EV, the all-electric car it is bringing to the market this summer for under $25,000 (after a $7,500 federal tax credit).

While the Spark is built in South Korea, GM decided to built its motors in the United States, at a brand new facility at its plant in Whitemarsh, Baltimore.

The Spark EV is billed as a city car, with a 0 to 60 mph time of under eight seconds. GM has not announced its range yet, but it promises the ability to charge its battery up to 80% in just 20 minutes.

For the opening of the new facility, GM invited us down to Baltimore to see how its employees and a fleet of 27 robots build the motors that will power the new Spark.

The body of the Spark has not been greatly modified for the new electric model. GM chose it for electrification because it is light enough to be moved by a small motor, and its body is relatively aerodynamic.

The area of the plant we toured, where the motors are made, covers 55,000 square feet.

It was active the day we visited, though GM had stopped fork truck traffic for safety reasons.

Safety glasses are mandatory on the plant floor, and gloves are required to touch equipment.

It was good to see no one had been injured the day we visited.

This is a partially-built rotor, the part of the motor that moves, thanks to a magnetic field. Those small black things arranged in triangles are magnets. There are about 400 in each rotor.

Two GM employees showed us how long it takes to install them by hand — about 40 minutes. That's why a robot does it, in just 10 minutes. Then epoxy is added, to keep everything in place and reduce noise and vibration.

These robots, which resemble moving arms, bend copper wires into nine different shapes. The wires are square, rather than round, so they fill space more efficiently.

The bent wires are then placed by hand into slots in the incomplete motor.

Because the task requires flexibility and variation, it's done by a human. Plant employees follow detailed, step-by-step directions to make sure they're properly installed.

The wires are then pushed down and twisted together by a machine.

The ends of the wires are trimmed so they line up perfectly, and are then welded together. This process happens inside a machine, so GM employees monitor it via a live video feed.

The process takes about eight minutes for each rotor. The machines rarely mess up — an employee said he has only seen it happen once.

Once the wires are set in place, there's a tiny amount of space between each one.

The rotor is then placed in aluminium housing.

There aren't many conveyor belts in the plant, most parts are moved by hand. Here's an exception.

Here's me getting ready to bolt a rotor into place. The drill is connected to a computer that tells you exactly what to do.

Once the rotor is fully built, it and the aluminium housing weigh about 40 pounds.

It's then hooked up to the powertrain, and fully tested.

Those parts are shipped to South Korea, where the Spark is assembled.

The finished product comes back to the US, where it's scheduled to go on sale on the West Coast this summer, for under $25,000.

Now see how private jets are made.

DON'T MISS: Go Inside The Plant Where Bombardier Builds Private Jets For The Wealthy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.