How Global Stock Markets Stacked Up During Last Week's Big Rally

Major indexes posted solid returns this week as markets across the globe rallied. Some, including two in the U.S., saw year-to-date returns cross back into positive territory.The approval of the EFSF expansion and the improving economic data out of the U.S. proved a major boon.



Look for market focus to shift to earnings over the coming weeks.

Australia's ASX 200 Index: +1.0% YTD Performance: -11.4% Month Performance: +4.9% Source: Bloomberg Spain's IBEX 35: +2.0% YTD Performance: -9.0% Month Performance: +5.0% Source: Bloomberg Toronto Stock Exchange: +2.6% YTD Performance: -10.1% Month Performance: +3.9% Source: Bloomberg Japan's Nikkei 225: +2.7% YTD Performance: -14.5% Month Performance: +0.6% Source: Bloomberg Shanghai Composite: +3.1% YTD Performance: -13.4% Month Performance: +3.1% Source: Bloomberg London's FTSE 100: +3.1% YTD Performance: -7.4% Month Performance: +6.6% Source: Bloomberg Euro Stoxx 50: +3.8% YTD Performance: -15.7% Month Performance: +8.1% Source: Bloomberg CAC 40: +4.0% YTD Performance: -15.4% Month Performance: +7.9% Source: Bloomberg Greece's Athex Composite: +4.2% YTD Performance: -45.2% Month Performance: -2.9% Source: Bloomberg Korea's Kospi Index: +4.3% YTD Performance: -10.5% Month Performance: +3.7% Source: Bloomberg The Dow: +4.9% YTD Performance: +0.6% Month Performance: +6.7% Source: Bloomberg Italy's FTSE MIB Index: +4.9% YTD Performance: -19.3% Month Performance: +9.8% Source: Bloomberg Germany's DAX Index: +5.1% YTD Performance: -13.7% Month Performance: +8.5% Source: Bloomberg Brazil's Bovespa: +5.2% YTD Performance: -20.6% Month Performance: +5.2% Source: Bloomberg Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index: +5.5% YTD Performance: -19.68% Month Performance: +5.2% Source: Bloomberg Mexico's IPC: +5.6% YTD Performance: -9.6% Month Performance: +4.0% Source: Bloomberg S&P 500: +6.0% YTD Performance: -2.6% Month Performance: +8.2% Source: Bloomberg The NASDAQ: +7.6% YTD Performance: +0.6% Month Performance: +10.5% Source: Bloomberg But everything might change next week

