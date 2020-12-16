How global politics affects the Australian stock market and what investors should know for 2021

Image: iStock

When entering the world of investing, it’s important to have an idea of how certain world events can affect both individual stocks and the market as a whole. While the COVID-19 pandemic has obviously had a massive effect on global markets, politics also plays a big role, with the recent US presidential election sending shockwaves throughout the world.

We felt those waves strongly here in Australia, but why is the Australian market so tied to the US market in the first place? As eToro market analyst Josh Gilbert explains, it has a lot to do with sheer size. “The US markets are the largest in the world, so they will always affect other markets outside of the US,” he told Business Insider Australia.

Of course, we’re not the only country the US market impacts. “The NYSE makes up 27% of the total value of global equities. This means that it is strongly tied to other big markets such as the UK as well as Asian markets,” he continued.

“The chart below shows the clear correlation between the ASX200 (green) and the S&P500 (black). The Federal Reserve is a big part of the correlation between the two markets. Events such as Monetary Policy and Interest Rate discussions all tie back too the ASX and Australia’s Reserve Bank who hold the key to money just like the Fed.”

When it comes to the kinds of stocks global politics affect most, it can vary drastically depending on the finer details of an election or political issue.

“Take, for example, Facebook who is now under scrutiny from the US government regarding its monopolisation of the tech industry,” Gilbert said. “Whereas, if we look at [the factors] which move stocks the most from a political perspective, it would be elections and the regulation and policy changes that come with a new leader.”

In other words, the policies of an incoming leader can absolutely affect markets and industries related to those policies. On a broader level, just the notion of political uncertainty can influence the market as a whole.

“Politics will also affect overall sentiment for the investing, if there is political uncertainty, this will often cause volatility in the markets and will show bearish sentiment with investors,” Gilbert explains.

As a current example involving the most recent US presidential election, some investors are already looking to Joe Biden’s plans to guide their market moves.

“With Joe Biden being elected as the New US President, we have seen a huge demand for renewable energy stocks as Biden has set a clear plan to move the US away from fossil fuels and towards clean energy throughout his tenure,” Gilbert said. “Healthcare is also a sector that has been affected by the US election, as Joe Biden is expected to reform the healthcare system in the US.”

For those looking to invest in 2021, there are still some COVID-related issues you’ll need to keep an eye on, despite the rollout of a vaccine.

“We are moving into the new year with still a level of uncertainty around COVID-19,” Gilbert said. “Investors will need to assess the vaccine supply issues that are currently facing Pfizer on the distribution of the vaccine globally. Although approved by the FDA, COVID-19 cases last week reached record highs which lead to an increase in jobless claims in the US.”

Gilbert also says it’s important to consider COVID’s impacts on the economy, not just in Australia, but in the US as well. Just as our economy can affect market prices, the US economy can be a far-reaching influence.

“Investors will also want to follow the news surrounding a stimulus package in the US,” he said. “The fiscal aid package will look to stimulate the economy. An improving economy in the US most often translates to stock prices rising as sentiment changes regarding the overall health of the economy.”

“With the new amount of COVID-19 cases in the US, I can’t imagine it will be long before the US government look to push through a stimulus package.”

Perhaps most importantly, don’t let this year’s gains dictate investments now. FOMO can get you into a lot of trouble if you’re not careful.

“We’ve seen some huge rallies from stocks this year as most have recovered well from their March lows, but if you missed these gains, don’t let that be the reason you pick a stock,” Gilbert said. “Make sure you do the research behind the equities that you are interested in and don’t let FOMO choose the stocks for you.”

