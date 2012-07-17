How Global organised Crime Makes $870 Billion A Year

Last month the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) released it’s World Drug Report 2012. We covered where drug use is rising, the top marijuana-using countries and the countries with the highest prevalence of cocaine-users around the world.



Today the UNODC launched a new awareness campaign about global organised crime, and the video below breaks down how transnational organised crime makes about $870 billion per year.

The video doesn’t cover all $870 billion but does highlight major sources of illicit funding such as the trafficking of counterfeit goods ($250 billion), illegal drugs ($320 billion), illegal arms ($250 million) and humans ($32 billion).

