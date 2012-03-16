Glenn Beck Says Walking Away From Fox Will Get Him $40 Million A Year

Photo: Arguing With Idiots by Glenn Beck

Glenn Beck could make $40 million this year from his online TV operation, GBTV, according to the Wall Street Journal. That’s 16 times his salary as a Fox News Channel host, a job that came to an end in April 2011 after an advertiser boycott of his show lasted more than a year.These are the two key facts:



On Fox News, Mr. Beck averaged 2.2 million daily viewers and was paid $2.5 million a year.

GBTV, which jumped on the scene in September, is expected to bring in at least $40 million in revenue this year, supported by advertising and more than 300,000 subscribers paying as much as $9.95 a month for full access to GBTV, according to a person close to the company.

The numbers suggest an escape route for Rush Limbaugh if he ever suffers Beck’s mainstream media fate: Charge a more targeted audience more money for the same product.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.